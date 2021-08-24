Ruth J. Camp, 92, of Middle Road, Beavertown, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday evening, Aug. 23, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born April 28, 1929, in Mifflinburg, Union County, a daughter of the late William H. and Susie Mary (Steese) Zellers. On Aug. 14, 1948, she married Robert E. Camp who preceded her in death on Aug. 20, 2018. At the time of his passing they were married 70 years.
Ruth attended Mifflinburg High School. She was previously employed by Sterling Brothers Silk Mill and Huntingdon Throwing Mills. She and her husband had owned and operated the Kissimmee General Store and Camp’s Custard Cup, where she was the bookkeeper.
She attended St. Peter’s Independent Bible Church, Beavertown.
Ruth enjoyed watching football and baseball games and cheering for the Cowboys and Phillies. Her greatest joy was being with her family and going to the family vacation home in Delaware.
Ruth is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Gerald Reich and Teana and Bill Heckman; one son, Dennis Camp and his companion Wendy Heintzelman; daughter-in-law, Linda Camp; nine grandchildren and their spouses, Cindy and Paul, Kelly and Bob, Mike and Crystal, Mark and Jessica, Billie Jo and Rich, Brandon and Tricia, Kevin and Tammy, Greg and Rebecca, Curtis and Jodi; 25 great-grandchildren, Phillip and Jennifer, Colby, Meghan, Blake Lee, Brady, Adelynn, Isabella, Rainah, Taylor, Tasha, Madyson, Kolten, Emmalyn, Zacary, Zyllah, Shayla, Alyssa, Paisley, Colin, Logan, Michael, Cameron, Jonathan, Christopher and Keanna; three great-great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Moses, Noah and one due in March 2022; three brothers and one sister-in-law, John W. and Wanda Zellers of Mifflinburg, Glenn T. Zellers of New Jersey, Edward W. Zellers of Mifflinburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death in addition to her husband was a daughter, Sharon Louise Camp; siblings, Myrtle Ranck, Marlin H. Zellers; half-brother, Robert Wilson; sister-in-law, Kathy Zellers; and brother-in-law, Robert Ranck.
Whenever her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren entered the room, she would always light up with a smile. She gave the best kisses and hugs and was never too busy for one of them to just drop by and visit. She would always be sure to hand out lollipops to the kids.
One of her many favorite Bible verses that she desired everyone to know is John 14:1-3, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”
A viewing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at St. Peter’s Independent Bible Church, Beavertown. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Alvin Smith and Rev. Jimmy Neimond officiating.
Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.