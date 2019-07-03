Ruth Kane Campfield, 94, Northumberland

Ruth Kane Campfield, 94, a resident of Nottingham Village and former resident of Lewisburg, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Ruth was born Jan. 20, 1925, in Allentown, a daughter of the late Michael J. Kane and Ruth T. (Patterson) Kane. On June 29, 1946, she married Walter Henry Campfield Jr. who preceded her in death on April 15, 2007.
She was a 1942 graduate of Sunbury High School and attended the Katharine Gibbs College in Providence, Rhode Island. On graduation, she took a position as a paralegal for a law firm in Sunbury.
In 1958, she and Wally moved their growing family to Baltimore, Md. And in 1963, she began her career in the financial services. Ruth retired from Citicorp after 20 years of service as a vice president, after holding multiple managerial positions.
Ruth was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Ruth volunteered for several organizations — a favorite was the Special Olympics, where she served for years as a hugger for the athletes and managed their hugger recruitment program.
She was actively involved in the fundraising drives for the Degenstein Community Library.
Ruth and Wally were frequent travelers, including many cruises and a particularly special trip to Italy. As long-term Penn State fans, they traveled the U.S. with extended family to cheer the Nittany Lions to victory. Ruth was an avid bridge player!
Ruth is survived by her five children, Carol Sutton of Towson, Md., Barbara C. Catlin and husband Mark of Columbia, Md., Walter “Hank” Campfield III, of Sunbury, Pa., Stephen M. Campfield and wife Bonnie of Pasadena, Md., Melanie C. Medura and husband Mike of Pasadena, Md.; three grandchildren, Theron E. Sutton and wife Karstin, Devyn Milanese and husband Michael, Jamie Guthrie and husband Patrick; and six beautiful great-grandchildren, Norah and Ava Sutton, Allie and Madison Melanese, Connor and Cameran Guthrie. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Julia E. Kane of Northumberland; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Campfield of Allentown, Pa.
In addition to her parents and husband of 60 years, Ruth was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael J. Medura; her sister, Mary K. Wolf; her brother, Cyril A. “Mike” Kane; and her cousin, Father Francis G. McManimin, SJ.
There will be no viewing. Friends and family may visit from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at St. Monica Catholic Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1 p.m. with Father Fred Wangwe AJ as celebrant.
Burial will follow in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
Contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515 Northampton, MA 01061.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.