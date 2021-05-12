Ruth L. Witmer, 94, of Camp Hill, passed peacefully, Monday, May 10, 2021.
She was born Jan. 25, 1927, in Sunbury, to Lloyd H. and Mary E. (Lambright) Wolf.
Ruth was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Shiremanstown. She retired from Kinney Shoe Corporation and spent her retirement sewing, meticulously keeping her yard and plants, completing sudoku and puzzle books, and shopping. Ruth also had extensive pharmaceutical knowledge, often knowing the exact name of many medications, and cared for anyone that needed her help.
She is survived by her son, Charles A. Witmer Jr. and his wife Janice; grandsons, Matthew Witmer and wife Stacy, Andrew Witmer, David Witmer and wife Nicole; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Joshua, Owen, Molly, Nicholas, and Nathaniel.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles A. Witmer Sr.; brother, Lloyd J. Wolf; and sister, Clara Mull.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or Homeland Hospice.
Arrangements are by the Musselman Funeral Home, Lemoyne.