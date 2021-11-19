Ruth Mary Kerstetter, 91, of Paxinos, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born in Hyde, Pa. on Sept. 9, 1930, the daughter of the late Rev. Raymond and Bessie (Auker) Hoffman. She was married to the late William Oliver Kerstetter for 64 years. Through her adult years, she worked as a seamstress in several local textile plants.
Ruth loved Augustaville Wesleyan Church and taught children’s Sunday school classes for many years. She was a very faithful attender. She also loved Penn View Bible Institute and had many friends there.
She enjoyed working in her yard and could be seen raking, weeding and pruning plants from morning till night!
She leaves behind one son, Bobby William (Gail) Kerstetter; one grandson, Devin (Emily) Kerstetter; and one great-grandson, Robert Hudson Kerstetter.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Augustaville Wesleyan Church.
Memorials may be made to University Singers, Southern Wesleyan University, 907 Wesleyan Dr., Central, SC 29630.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.