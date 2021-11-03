Ruth Ohm Ryan, of Selinsgrove, passed away quietly in her sleep in the early hours of Nov. 2, 2021. She was 92 years old and had declined recently due to dementia after a long and healthy life. Ruth was born in NYC to Henry and Mary D. Ohm.
As a teenager, she was the quintessential bobbysoxer, often waiting outside the stage door of the Paramount Theatre hoping for a glimpse of Frank Sinatra. After she earned an English degree from the College of Mount St Vincent in Riverdale, N.Y., she worked in Rockefeller Center, holding various jobs. It was there she met her future husband, Edwin Francis Ryan.
Held together by their strong Catholic faith, Ruth and Ed raised seven children; first in Suffern, N.Y., and then on the banks of the Susquehanna River in Selinsgrove, Pa. Ruth will be remembered for her kind heart, her humor, and her enthusiasm.
Ruth is predeceased by her brother, Glenn; her husband, Ed; and her granddaughter, Delaney Farrell.
She is survived by her seven children, Deborah, Gregory, Hilary, Jeffrey, Margaret, Amy, and Bridget; her seven grandchildren, Astrith Ruth Ackley, Andy Ryan, Danny Ryan, Austin Campbell, Jonah Ohm Campbell, Anastasia Farrell, Dillon Farrell; her seven great-grandchildren, Riley Ackley, Piper Ackley, Willmer Ackley, Padraig Ackley, Antonio Manha, Angelo Manha, Lincoln Farrell; her goddaughter, Amy Davenport; and her lifelong friend, Alice Davenport.
Friends and family will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove with Father Tukura Pius Michael OP as celebrant.
Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
Memorial gifts in Ruth’s memory may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church.