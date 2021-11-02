Ruth Pelton Deppen, 75, of Century Drive, Lewisburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg.
She was born June 14, 1946, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Donald Deppen and Miriam A. (Bottiger) Knotts. On July 17, 2005, she married James F. Taylor Sr. who survives.
Ruth was a 1964 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and a 1968 graduate of Shippensburg University where she majored in elementary education. She received her masters degree from Bloomsburg University and earned her Principals Certificate from Bucknell University.
She was employed by Shikellamy School District as a teacher and retired after 31 years of teaching.
Ruth attended United Lutheran (Wolf’s Crossroads) Church, Sunbury.
She was a member of the Northumberland County Historical Society, Sunbury.
Ruth was an avid reader and traveler. She particularly enjoyed her trip to England for its history.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter, Kara Fullerton; stepdaughter, Sheri Taylor; stepgrandchildren, Jim III, Brody, Shayanne, and Orianna; James Jr.’s companion, Shelly Reynolds; and her many aunts and cousins.
Ruth was preceded in death by her stepson, James E. Taylor Jr.
Funeral services will be private in Pomfret Manor Cemetery.
Contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.alz.org
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.