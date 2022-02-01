Ruth R. Quick, 94, of Center Street, Watsontown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Ruth was born March 7, 1927, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Frank and Sarah (Riegle) Roush. On May 31, 1946, she married Donald L. Quick who preceded her in death on June 11, 2012.
She was a graduate of Sunbury High School. Earlier in life Ruth was employed as an operator for the Bell Telephone Co.
Mrs. Quick is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laura A. and Michael P. McWilliams of Northumberland; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Rate of Watsontown; grandchildren, Michael McWilliams Jr., Laura Chubb and husband Doug, and Christine Rate; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Brayden and Jayce.
In addition to her parents and husband of 66 years she was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
There will be no funeral services.
Contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Central PA SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.