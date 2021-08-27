Ruth S. Kostenbader, 96, of Lewisburg, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She was born Nov. 15, 1924, in Mifflinburg, a daughter of the late Harry and Merna (Chapman) Stuck. On Dec. 26, 1948, she married Clark H. Kostenbader, who preceded her in death in 1973.
Ruth was a 1942 graduate of Mifflinburg High School where she was class secretary and enjoyed coordinating reunions. In 1945, she earned her degree in sociology from Penn State University. Ruth worked for many years in public assistance in Towanda and Union County and later retired following more than 20 years as a secretary in the Lewisburg School District.
She was a member of Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg.
Ruth loved being in the presence of others and enjoyed children. She looked forward to taking rides in the country and woods, especially trips to her family’s cabin. Ruth also traveled the world with her college roommates and other friends. She was fond of board games and playing cards, bridge in particular, and was also a talented pianist as she loved music.
She is survived by one daughter, Barbara Millett and her husband Robert, of Lewisburg; one son, David Kostenbader and his wife Julie, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Bryan Walters and his wife Keanna, and Benjamin Kostenbader and his wife Monica; and two great-grandchildren, Kayley Walters and Abram Kostenbader.
Family and friends will be received from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg, where the funeral will be held at 2 p.m. with her pastor, the Rev. William S. Henderson officiating.
Burial will follow in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
The family suggests contributions in Ruth’s memory be made to Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.