Ruth Thompson Abram, our wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, died on Sept. 13, 2022, at the age of 91, in her home while surrounded by family.
Ruth was born in 1931, and raised in Prospect Park, Pa. She received her degree in sociology from Lycoming College in 1953, with graduate work at Garrett Theological Seminary in Evanston, IL and Hartford Seminary Foundation in CT.
Upon graduation, Ruth was chosen by the United Methodist Missions Board as one of only 34 college graduates nationwide to serve as a three-year missionary to Malaysia. At 22 years old, with just six weeks of training in the language, she began teaching in Malaysia, eventually becoming principal of a girls' boarding school.
Returning to the U.S. in 1956, she married her college sweetheart, Emerson ("Abe") Abram. They had maintained their relationship during her three years abroad with only heartfelt letters sent between two continents. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in March 2022. Ruth and Abe returned as missionaries to Malaysia for 10 more years, where their three children were born.
Returning to the U.S. in 1968, they served United Methodist churches in Wayne, Willistown and Havertown, Pennsylvania, where Abe was the pastor. Ruth worked as a professional bookkeeper, organist, and mother. Upon retirement in 1997 they moved to RiverWoods Community in Lewisburg, Pa., where they were members of Beaver Memorial UM Church.
Ruth was an accomplished pianist and organist, a wonderful writer, and had a lifelong love of music which she passed down to her family. Her deep faith was present in every aspect of her life.
Ruth and Abe created a supportive, joyous and love-filled life for their family. She was beloved and will be missed beyond measure.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Emerson (Abe); her children, Mark (Jewel) Abram-Copenhaver of South Bend, Ind., Rebecca (Paul) Kreider of Morgantown, W.Va., and Jennifer (Mark) Altemose of Bethlehem, Pa.; her seven grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Ruth was preceded in death by her loving parents, Louis and Elva Thompson, and brother, David Thompson.
A Celebration of Life Service is being planned in Pennsylvania.
