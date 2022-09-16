Ruth W. Zimmerman, 93, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 8:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at home in the same room she was born in almost 94 years ago.
She was born Sept. 19, 1928, in Buffalo Township, a daughter of the late John S. and S. Ruth (Fairchild) Wehr. On March 11, 1952, in St. John’s United Church of Christ, Mifflinburg, she married Glen F. Zimmerman, who preceded her in death May 15, 2014.
Ruth was a 1946 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
In 1962, Ruth and Glen bought Wehr’s Dairy from her parents, and renamed it to Zi-We’s Dairy. They operated it until 1970 when they went to just dairy farming. In 1997, they retired and moved to their mountain home in 14 miles narrow.
Ruth was active in the Republican political party. She started as township auditor in West Buffalo and in Buffalo townships for 18 years. She was Union County Auditor from 1980-1987 and Union County Commissioner from 1988-2000.
Ruth was an active member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Mifflinburg. She was a past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. She helped organize Mifflinburg Club 39 Seniors, where Ruth and Glen were active members.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, William L. and Kathy W. Zimmerman and John T. and Linda M. Zimmerman, all of Mifflinburg; six grandchildren and their spouses, Korey and Jodi Zimmerman, Amy and Dan DiGregorio, Troy and Amanda Zimmerman, Tiffany Shirk and Jason Somers, Christopher Pulliam and fiancé Corinne Klein, and Dana Pulliam and Tom Walter; seven great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Terry L. and Dorothy Zimmerman; two sisters-in-law, Ruth T. Zimmerman and Mary D. Wehr; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Dietrich; and six brothers, John F., William L., Nevin P., Howard E., Karl K., and Earl E. Wehr.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and again from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. An Order of the Eastern Star Service will be conducted at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg, with Rev. Ted Justice officiating.
Burial will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or to the Sunbury Shrine Club, Transportation Fund, c/o: Maurice Clouser, 177 Meadow Green Dr., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
