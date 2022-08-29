Ryan Alexander Wagner, born July 2, 1994, beloved son, father and grandson, was gathered into the arms of our Lord on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Ryan cherished the time he had with his sons and always praised them both. He loved drawing and sketching. He enjoyed both the Phillies and Eagles and never missed watching them on TV. Ryan always had the time to do favors for his "Mam & Pap" and had time to sit and chat with them. He was an excellent athlete and student while in school where he lettered in three sports. He always was friendly and had good words for his family and friends. His time was short but his memory will be forever.
He is survived by sons, Mason and Chase; mother, Amy Ranck; grandparents, Frank and Suzie Barnhart whom he lived with; sisters, Alexis and Kiley; brothers, Brandon and Joey; nieces, Lilly and Hailey; nephew, Noah; father, Thorton Wagner II; grandparents, Thorton Wagner I and Jan Wagner; aunts and uncles, Frank and Lisa Barnhart, Michael and Melanie Barnhart; cousins, Steven, Seth, Sierra, Jordan, Nathan, Elaina and Cameron; and uncle, Nate Wagner.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m.
Burial will be held in Pomfret Manor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Oaklyn Independent Baptist Church and First Baptist Church, both in Sunbury.