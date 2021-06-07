Ryan C. Barger, 39, of South Orange Street, Beavertown, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, from injuries sustained in an accident.
He was born Aug. 10, 1981, in State College, a son of Alicia L. (Stout) Barger and the late Delbert C. Barger Jr.
Ryan was a 1999 graduate of Indian Valley High school.
He was employed as a quality supervisor for Conestoga in Beavertown.
Ryan attended Baker’s UMC in McClure.
In his spare time he was an avid Penn State fan, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and his favorite driver was Jimmy Johnson. He was active in coaching the McClure Little League baseball team and always dreamed of owning a Harley Davidson which he accomplished before his passing. Ryan was a family man, he loved taking Camden for walks to the park, spoiling his baby girl Danika, and enjoyed watching his kids show their animals and loved having Dakota as his right-hand man. He was also a proud Trump supporter.
Surviving are two sons, Camden and Dakota Barger of McClure; one daughter, Danika Barger of McClure; one brother, Corey Barger of Lewistown; one sister, Chelsey Barger; his grandmother, Betty Barger Sizer; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Jennifer Barger; and his grandfather, Delbert C. Barger Sr.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jim Jacobs officiating.
Burial will be private in Mount Rock Cemetery.