Ryan Elizabeth Chrismer, 34, of Selinsgrove, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Nov. 5, 1987, in Danville, she is the daughter of Wayne and Nancy Chrismer of Thompsontown, and the late Cathy Lee (Snyder) Chrismer who died Jan. 6, 1992.
Also surviving are her brother, James Benner; grandmothers, Ruth Chrismer, Sandra Snyder and Floe Hackenberger; aunts and uncles, Paul Snyder and wife Jackie, Terry Snyder and wife Teresa, Tammy Toomey and husband Michael, April Masser and husband Guy, Betty Reigel, Janet Heckman and husband Clarence, Steven Chrismer and wife Kathy, Steve Hackenberger and wife Wendy, Kim Hackenberger and wife Linda, and Heidi Barfield and husband Terence; a cousin, Lindsay Kessler, who was like a sister to her, and many other cousins and their families.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Charles Chrismer, Arthur Snyder, and Joseph Hackenberger; and two uncles, Michael Snyder and Jeff Reigel.
Ryan graduated from Juniata High School, Mifflintown, in 2006. During the summer before her senior year, she studied at the University of Salamanca in Spain. In 2010, she graduated with honors from American University, Washington, D.C., with a bachelor of arts degree in political science. Immediately after college, she began her career as a caseworker for the PA Department of Human Services in Sunbury, where she was currently employed.
She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Mifflintown.
She was an avid reader, and enjoyed watching movies, listening to music, and traveling. Ryan was a witty, smart, and very dedicated person who will be missed by her family and friends.
Although there will be no viewing, the family will receive friends on Monday, May 16, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Zweier Funeral Home, 156 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Mindy Petrovcic officiating.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ryan may be made to the Juniata County Library, 498 Jefferson St., Mifflintown, PA 17059 or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please leave condolences at www.zweierfuneralhome.com.