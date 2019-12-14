Ryan Scott Culp, 40, of Sunbury, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at home.
He was born July 1, 1979, a son of Rodney Culp and Betty (Sones) Rosancrans. On Feb. 21, 2003, he married the former Shasta Kern who survives.
He was an IT Specialist at SYKES in Bloomsburg.
Ryan loved spending every possible moment with his family making memories. He loved music and was a fan of the New York Giants.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Brooklyn, Anthony, and Valarie.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. today, at St. Peter’s Evangelical Church, Freeburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.