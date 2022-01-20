Staff Reports
LEWISBURG — Becky Perez, a member of the Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club, recently spoke to the club about the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA), an intensive 3-day leadership experience that is open to area students at no cost. Developed by Rotary to help students worldwide, the program aims to connect students with leaders in their community; building communication and problem-solving skills; discover strategies for becoming dynamic leaders in their school or community; learn from speakers and peer mentors; unlock their potential; have fun; and form lasting friendships.
RYLA 2022 will be held at Shepherd’s Spring in Maryland. This year’s RYLA curriculum is based on Rotary International’s mission and projects. Students will experience a half-day version of the popular Global Gateway, for a glimpse into what life can be like for impoverished people around the world. “Seeds” challenges students to work together to get their lunch, they are “assigned” to a house in the village, and must acquire their food and cook their meal over a fire. Perez and Cody Kouneski, another club member, have volunteered to be camp counselors during the 3-day program.
Applications for students in Union County are available now and due back to the club by April 1. Student selection will be based on leadership potential, not necessarily demonstrated leadership. For more information, contact Perez at rm86089@gmail.com.