S. Denise Shaffer, 63, of York, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep the morning of April 29, 2022.
Her family clings to the sure hope of a heavenly reunion someday, but is devastated at this earthly loss.
Denise was born to Robert and Janice Jones on March 29, 1959, in Salisbury, Md. She graduated from Parkside High School and later from Penn View Bible Institute.
On June 8, 1985, she was married to Nathan Shaffer. To their home two children were born, Solomon, in 1986, and Susanna, in 1988.
Denise’s world revolved around her family, especially her five grandchildren, Reagan, Lincoln, Remington, Liberty, and Israella.
She is survived by her husband, Nathan; her son, Solomon (Joanne) Shaffer; her daughter, Susanna (Jason) Blowers; her mother-in-law, Ruth; and five grandchildren. She is also survived by her father, Robert; brother, Michael Jones; sister, Debbie (Ed) Ziegler; and sister, Dianne (Samuel) Smith.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice; and father-in-law, Alvin; her brother-in-law, Steven Shaffer; and also by an unborn grandchild.
She was a woman of compassion, conviction, character, dignity, and diligence. For a complete and accurate description of her life see Proverbs 31:10-31.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 6, with a funeral service to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, all at the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.