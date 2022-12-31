The Associated Press
BOSTON — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins for their sixth straight win.
Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for the Sabres. Trailing 3-2 and skating with an extra attacker after pulling its goalie, Buffalo tied it when Dylan Cozens slipped a wrister past Jeremy Swayman with 1:37 to play.
David Pastrnak added his 25th goal and Swayman made 21 saves for the Bruins. They remain unbeaten in regulation at home at 18-0-3.
Blue Jackets 4, Blackhawks 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak.
Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December. That ties a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017.
Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in 12 games.
Golden Knights 5, Predators 4, OT
LAS VEGAS — Nic Hague scored on a shot on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left in overtime, helping the Golden Knights overcome a hat trick by Filip Forsberg.
Three players had a multiple-point game for the Knights. Chandler Stephenson had a goal and two assists, Keegan Kolesar a goal and an assist, and Mark Stone added three assists.
Forsberg’s three goals give him 501 career points. He is the third Nashville player to reach at least 500.
Flyers 4, Kings 2
LOS ANGELES — Noah Cates scored a go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period, Owen Tippett had a goal and an assist and the Flyers snapped the Kings seven-game point streak.
Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who have won three of their past five. Rookie Samuel Ersson stopped 27 shots. Philip Danault had a goal and extended his point streak to seven for the Kings, who were 6-0-1 coming into the game. Adrian Kempe also scored and Jonathan Quick made 19 saves.
Capitals 9, Canadiens 2
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin had a hat trick to lead the Capitals to a rout of the Canadiens. Ovechkin has scored six goals in his past four games to move to 88 back of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record.
Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves for Washington against the team he broke into the league with. Marcus Johansson also had two goals and Erik Gustafsson, Garnet Hathaway, Nic Dowd, Dylan Strome, Marcus Johansson and Anthony Mantha also scored for the Capitals, who have won 11 of 13.
Former University of Wisconsin star Cole Caufield scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season for Montreal, which has lost five in a row.