Summer fun is in full swing with all sorts of outdoor adventures to enjoy. Hiking, camping, boating, kayaking, wildlife watching and fishing to name a few. While all of these activities can be great fun for families and individuals alike, things can go wrong.
If you and your family were hiking a trail and your daughter stepped on a loose rock and twisted an ankle, would you be prepared? If your son would wander across a yellowjackets’ nest and be stung, could you address the situation immediately? Should you or your wife get slapped in the eye by a branch swinging back, would you be prepared? My guess is most people would not.
What can you do to help protect yourself and your family while enjoying the outdoors? I have two recommendations. First, training, or for that matter even a book that you could carry, on basic first aid would certainly be a plus. For the most part, such treatment is simply common sense. Secondly, why not carry a small portable first aid kit while afield? The cost and the inconvenience are small, but the benefits can be great. Even if it’s never needed, simply the peace of mind it can provide makes it very worthwhile indeed.
Numerous companies offer a wide variety of highly portable first aid kits, ranging from those that offer a few simple items such as pain pills, band-aids and alcohol pads up to kits large enough to treat major injuries and wounds. Price of course will vary, but once it is needed it may very well seem priceless.
Looking to save money? Why not assemble a small kit from items you already have in your home medicine cabinet? Choose the items you feel you would most likely need, and store them in a small lightweight nylon pack. l like to use brightly colored bags to make the kit easy to be seen and found when needed. If going on a water-related adventure, I would recommend a watertight container. This would be especially important if boating or taking a float trip where the odds of items becoming wet are high. You could even consider vacuum sealing your kit.
Whether you buy a pre-made kit or assemble one yourself be sure to consider your family’s personal needs. If a family member is allergic to bee stings, pack Benadryl pills or an Epi-Pen, or better yet, both. Do you have a diabetic in your group? A tube of glucose tablets can be purchased very cheaply and can be worth their weight in gold to someone experiencing low blood sugar. Ask your family doctor what he or she would recommend including. I am sure they would have some great suggestions for meeting your family’s individual needs.
There is no need to be prepared for major surgery while afield — few of us would know what to do anyway. However, a couple of band-aids, a pain reliever or a bottle of water to flush a wound or an injured eye could make all the difference in whether or not your family could continue an outdoor adventure or have to leave the fun in order to search out relief at a pharmacy or an urgent care facility. Time with family is precious so let’s not waste it. Be prepared for life’s little problems and enjoy the peace of mind knowing that if they occur, you are ready to deal with them.