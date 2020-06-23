Salathiel “Red” Derk, 82, of South Market Street, Shamokin, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 1, 1938, in Danville, a son of the late Arthur James and Tamie Ada (Rebuck) Derk. On Jan. 9, 1957, in St. John’s UCC in Shamokin, he married the former Peggy Ann Pickering who survives.
Red was a 1955 graduate of Trevorton High School. From 1956 to 1962 he served in the U.S. Navy as an Airman.
He retired as an over-the-road truck driver with Yellow Freight Trucking.
In addition to his wife of 63 years, Red is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and David Scheeler of Sunbury, sons and daughters-in-law, David and Denise Derk of California and Kevin and Michelle Derk of Kulpmont; five grandchildren and spouses; five great-grandchildren; one brother and two sisters-in-law, Arthur James Derk II and wife Nancy and Arabella Derk; and three nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Derk; brother, Robert Derk; and sister, Renee Apichell.
Friends and family may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the First Reformed United Church of Christ, 160 Chestnut St., Sunbury, with a Masonic service at noon. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Lynn Schmoyer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Red’s memory may be made to First Reformed United Church of Christ, 160 Chestnut St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.