Sally A. Fulginiti-Hummel, 83, of Northumberland, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Geisinger Hospital after a long-term illness and with her loved ones by her side.
Sally was born Sept. 17, 1938, in Ashland, a daughter of the late Salvatore and Clara (Wierzalis) Fulginiti.
Affectionately known as “Fudge” throughout her school years, Sally graduated from Sunbury High School in 1956 and was a cheerleader from eighth-12th grade and participated in many other activities as well.
Sally was a hard worker, and her professional career included working at a bank, bookkeeping, writing articles for the Dallas Post newspaper, and working at the PA House of Representatives, where she retired from after 18 years. She lived in many areas such as East Orange, N.J., and the following towns located in PA: Sunbury, Shavertown, Trucksville, Dallas, Harrisburg and Northumberland.
Sally had many personal interests that included traveling, swimming, bowling, golfing, sewing, crocheting, fishing, arts and crafts, her card club, breeding poodles, camping and going to the beach. She loved the young and the old and loved her friends, family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sally is survived by her three children, Chuck Riegel (Holle), Michele Givens (Kraig Sr.), and Kristin Solarczyk; stepson, David Hummel (Lisa); and nine grandchildren, Alison (Jeff), Katie (Wil), Lauren (Hunter), Anna (Hunter), Kristi (John), Kraig Jr. (Ashleigh), Katrina (Dave), Kaleb, and Matthew; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her brother, Leo Fulginiti; and her beloved husband, Charles Hummel.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the David W. Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.
Interment will immediately follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Sally’s memory to the American Lung Association, 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011, or online at https://www.lung.org/ and click the green button to “Donate”.