Sally A. Weader, 80, of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, having just celebrated her 80th birthday on Oct. 16.
She was born Oct. 16, 1942, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Klinger) Zimmerman. On March 15, 1964, she married Jack Weader who preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 1981.
Sally graduated in 1960 from Chief Logan High School, Lewistown.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda, Cindy (Andy), and Paula; four grandchildren, Monika, Ryan (Gabby), Brad, and Grace.
In addition to Sally’s parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jim Zimmerman.
As per Sally’s request, no services will be held.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.