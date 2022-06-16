Sally Coup, 93, of Point Township, went to the “GREAT STABLE IN THE SKY” on May 10, 2022.
Sally was born, Sarah Elizabeth Allen, on June 16, 1928, in Niagara Falls, New York. She graduated from Brockport State Teacher’s College in New York with a degree in elementary education. Sally’s love of teaching reached children in the classroom, Girl Scouts, Sunday school, and riding stables.
Sally moved to Sunbury, Pa., in 1973 and established Gemini Farms. Her love of horses and skill as a rider, helped her and her sons develop a successful riding academy for many years.
Sally was predeceased by her son, Paul Goodness; a granddaughter, Leigh Goodness; husbands, James Coup and Pascal Goodness.
She is survived by a daughter, Janet (William) McClure of Trumansburg, New York; a son, Allen Goodness of Greeley, Colorado; and a daughter-in-law, Wendy Fegley Goodness of Round Hill, Virginia. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher (Cecilia Reyes) McClure, Gregory McClure, Laura (Brian) Cotter, Luke Goodness, and Abigail Goodness; great-grandchildren, Lashley and Libby Cotter; and special friend, Mary Elizabeth Buser. Sally also leaves behind many special friends that she met on Jonathan Road in Shamokin Dam.
Sally’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Kerry Walters, a dear friend of Sally and her family, whom supported the entire family with his kind, compassionate and loving heart.
Thank you to everyone at Nottingham Village. We will forever be grateful for the care you provided Sally while she was a resident.
In honor of Sally, please consider donating to Mostly Mutts Dog Shelter of Sunbury, where she was a dedicated volunteer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Nottingham Village Retirement Center. We will gather by the gardens that she loved so much.