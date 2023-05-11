Sally I. Snyder, 86, of Trevorton, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg, where she had been a resident since January.
She was born Dec. 14, 1936, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy (Watts) Shipe. Sally graduated from Northumberland High School in 1954. She called Trevorton her home for more than 60 years. Sally last worked at Sunbury Community Hospital before retiring. She had a passion for antiquing and also gardening and would spend many hours working in her flower beds.
Sally is survived by her daughter, Joan Gasiewski of Dalmatia; her sister, Martha Wagner of Mifflinburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ann Rachau in 2016; her sister, Rose Mary in 2004; and her companion, Aloysius Korenkiewicz in 1986.
At Sally's request, there will be no viewing.
A graveside service will be held at a later time at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.