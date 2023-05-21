In the coming weeks, you might see some familiar bylines in some unfamiliar locations inside your Daily Item, along with one three-letter change.
In the world of inside baseball, the most significant change for us here will come in removing the word “For” from Anna Wiest’s byline.
Wiest, a Shikellamy High alum who graduated from Susquehanna University on Saturday, has been writing for The Daily Item for the better part of a year now. She will become a full-time reporter here starting Monday. That means the “For The Daily Item” byline you have seen on her stories, will now become “The Daily Item.”
We offered Anna some time to roam the earth after graduation — she deserves it — before jumping right in. She wants to get going, so that’s the kind of person we’re adding to a veteran newsroom.
With Anna on board, some geography will change for some of our reporters.
Anna will become our full-time Montour County reporter, covering Danville schools, Riverside and Montour County. She will also pick up some coverage on health care, child care and the environment.
You can reach Anna at awiest@dailyitem.com.
Rick Dandes, who had been up in Montour County, will continue to help out up there while tackling some new/old responsibilities. He will cover Warrior Run and Milton schools, along with municipal coverage in Watsontown, Milton and Point Township.
Rick will be able to devote some more time to veterans affairs, agriculture and politics, a beat he has covered for The Daily Item for a long time. He will also become the reporter who will regularly handle business features that appear each Sunday.
If you have a business story, let Rick know at rdandes@dailyitem.com.
The other significant change will come in Northumberland County, where Justin Strawser is heading up the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to become our new Union County reporter. He will cover all the moving parts in Lewisburg, East Buffalo Township and Mifflinburg, including the two Union County school districts.
Justin will continue to report on topics he has covered so well in recent years, including mental health, senior citizens and LGBTQ+ and diversity issues. He will probably return to his home base in Northumberland County to help out with courts there. Justin can be reached with story ideas at jstrawser@dailyitem.com.
Francis Scarcella, who has long paired with Justin in Northumberland County, will now return to cover county government, along with Shikellamy and Line Mountain school districts. He will continue to cover breaking news and police stories — as if he would ever be pulled off those beats — along with entertainment and events.
As always, you can reach Francis at fscarcella@dailyitem.com.
Not much will change for Marcia Moore, who will remain in Snyder County and slide into Union County for some court coverage with the overlapping judicial district. Marcia will continue to cover all of Snyder County for us, including Midd-West and Selinsgrove schools and municipal government. She will handle topics like public education, the CSVT project as it shifts it into Snyder County, real estate and development.
Marcia can be reached at mmoore@dailyitem.com.
We’re excited about these changes and what they mean for the coverage of our Valley. Feel free to reach out to me or the reporters with story ideas.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.