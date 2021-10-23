Samuel F. Sauder, 77, of Lewisburg, entered into rest unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital following injuries suffered in a vehicle accident in Kelly Township, Union County.
Born on March 12, 1944, in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County, he was a son of the late Samuel N. Sauder and Fannie H. (Fox) Sauder. On March 18, 1965, he married the former Bertha N. Hurst, who survives.
Samuel worked as a farmer.
He was a member of the Groffdale Conference of Mennonites and attended Vicksburg Mennonite Church, Mifflinburg.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 56 years, Bertha, are four daughters, Arlene H. Sauder of Penn Yan, N.Y., Ruth Ann H. (Sauder), wife of Sylvester B. Shirk of Spencer, Tenn., Vera Mae H. (Sauder), wife of Jason Z. Sauder of Charles City of Iowa, Erla H. (Sauder) wife of Elvin H. Zimmerman of Lewisburg; 24 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, five sisters: Lydia F. (Sauder) widow of Elmer B. Leid of New Holland, Mary F. (Sauder) widow of Jonas Z. Nolt of Leola, Ella F. (Sauder) wife of Harvey N. Newswanger of Narvon, Edna F. (Sauder) wife of David M. Zimmerman of Ephrata, Emma F. (Sauder) wife of John W. Zimmerman of East Earl.
In addition to his parents, Samuel was predeceased by two sisters, Anna F. (Sauder) Martin in 2019, Edith F. (Sauder) in 2020 and a brother David F. Sauder in 2017.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 2854 Colonel John Kelly Road, Lewisburg, where the funeral will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 9 a.m. Further services will be held at the Vicksburg Mennonite Church, Beaver Run Road, Mifflinburg, beginning at 10 a.m. with Lloyd R. Zimmerman officiating.
Interment will be in the Vicksburg Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.