Samuel G. Walker Jr., 74, New Columbia

Samuel G Walker Jr., 74 of New Columbia, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at his home.
A native of Union County, he was born in Lewisburg, May 19, 1947, a son of the late Samuel G and Elva M (Frederick) Walker. He was married to the former Audrice L Dunkle and his death breaks a marital union of 56 years.
He retired from ACF Industries as an Equipment Operator and Burner, after 38 years of service. After retirement, he worked at McDonald’s.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church of New Columbia where he was a volunteer in many of the church’s activities. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his family — grandkids and great-grandkids.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Carol Walker Wagner, Glenn (Alina) Walker, Marilyn Walker Kratzer; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; brother Harry Walker and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Walker Koch and Dian Walker Weiser. Friends and relatives will be received Saturday morning, Feb. 26, 2022, at the John H Shaw III Funeral Home Lewisburg from 11 until noon when the funeral will begin with the Rev. Jason Weirich officiating.
Burial will follow in the Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
The family will provide flowers, and donations in Samuel’s memory may be made to either St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to a local animal shelter.