Samuel Hoyt Stroup, 84, of 1404 Orchard Road, Mifflinburg, went home to be with his Lord at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Danville, a son of the late Charles H. and Katie Lena (Benner) Stroup. On March 10, 1967, he married the former Elva J. Rowles, who survives.
Samuel was a member of Christ Community Church, Glen Iron.
He started working at the age of 12 at a sawmill, then as a mason laborer, worked on a farm, and later in life at Advanced Concrete, Middleburg.
Samuel enjoyed hunting, camping, painting, and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 54 years, are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Anthony Stroup of Mifflinburg, and Roger and Mary Ellen Stroup of Millmont; five daughters and their spouses, Karen and Jody Davis of Millmont, Theresa and Jim Brobst of Millmont, Darla and Karen Morris of Millmont, Diane and Bill Miller of Danville, and Linda Pronkoski and companion Mike Smith of New Berlin; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Frances Stroup of Mifflinburg, and Palmer and Fern Stroup of Middleburg; 23 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Tim Stroup; one daughter, Crystal Stroup; two brothers, Lester Stroup, and Donald in infancy; and one sister, Mary Ulrich.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Christ Community Church, 2746 State Route 235, Millmont, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Pastor Brent Susan and Rev. Richard VonNeida officiating.
Burial will be in the Hartleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made Christ Community Church, 2746 State Route 235, Millmont, PA 17845.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.