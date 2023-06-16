Samuel M. Griffith, 66, of Vista Avenue, Northumberland, passed away Wednesday, June 14, at his home.
Samuel was born Jan. 9, 1957, a son of the late David E. and Irene E. (Fullerton) Griffith. On Dec. 10, 2012, he married Mary D. Haas.
He specialized in and had a great talent for landscape design and worked for various landscaping companies after receiving his bachelor's degree from Penn State.
Samuel was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed fly fishing, although his greatest joy came from spending time with his grandkids.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Drew and Anna Griffith and Owen and Samantha Griffith; grandchildren Euan, Kate, and Sunny; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Patricia Griffith; sister, Janet Solomon, and sister-in-law, Kathy Griffith, and his dog, Krissy.
He is preceded in death by his brother, David Griffith, and nephew, Daniel Solomon.
Honoring Samuel's request, there will be no services.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury.