Samuel M. Mattingly, 19, of North Front Street, Milton, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his home.
Samuel was born in Cumberland, Md., on Feb. 25, 2002, to Beth (Sibley) Mattingly and Christopher Mattingly.
Samuel graduated from Milton High School in 2020 and he worked as a night auditor at Fairfield Inn and Suites in Lewisburg. Samuel was loved immeasurably and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his parents; a sister, Madison Sibley of Milton; maternal Grammi and Pap-Pap, Marlene and Dave Sibley of Maryland; and paternal Grandma, Debbi Mattingly of Maryland.
Samuel was preceded in death by his sister, Caitlyn Mattingly; and paternal Granddad, Jeff Mattingly.
Services will be held privately.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.