Samuel P. Maneval, 87, of Richfield, entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his home.
He was born March 4, 1934, in West Perry Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Paul A. and Mary Alice (Gearhart) Maneval. Early in life, Samuel married his precious bride, Faye R. (Amey) Maneval, who preceded him in death on March 9, 2017.
Samuel was a 1953 graduate of the former Freeburg High School. His class was the last class to graduate. Early in life, he was a dedicated orchard worker at Sierers Orchard in Mount Pleasant Mills. He later owned and operated his own orchard and was active working it until the time of his death. Samuel labored many years in making his fruit farm a success, and one that the community appreciated and patronized. His enjoyments in life were hunting and driving his tractors. Samuel’s greatest enjoyment was spending time with his precious family and kind and caring friends.
He is survived by his three daughters, Shirley Nace and her husband Daniel, of Richfield, Carol Maguire and her husband Len, of McAlisterville, and Barbara Feltman and her husband Michael, of Thompsontwon; grandchildren, Melissa Maneval of Hanover, Andrew Maneval of Richfield, Paul Nace of Richfield, Lori Glace and her husband Josh, of Cocolamus, Kyle Gessner and his wife Summerlee, of Millerstown, Lauren Cheran and her husband Nick, of Millerstown, Chas Maguire, of McAlisterville, Shawn Feltman and his wife Londa, of McAlisterville, and Seth Feltman and his wife Brandy, of McAlisterville; great-grandchildren, Weston, Adalyn, Clara, and Blaine who is expected in July; one step great-grandchild, Zeah; two step great-great-grandchildren, Kason and Annelaine; three brothers, Eugene Maneval of Mount Pleasant Mills, John Maneval and his wife Ruth of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Richard Maneval and his wife Norma of Richfield; a sister, Ruth Keister and her husband Terry, of Middleburg; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved furry friend, Trixie “Babe”.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his precious wife; and a son, Roger Maneval, who entered into eternal rest on July 2, 2008.
The public is invited to attend a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 28, and from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 29, at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, where a public funeral will be held at noon Tuesday, June 29.
Burial will immediately follow the funeral service in Fairview Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills, with Pastor Britten F. Stimeling officiating.
Memorial contributions in loving memory of Samuel may be made to the donor’s choice of charity.