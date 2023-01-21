Samuel T. Sterling, 69, of Catawissa Avenue, Sunbury, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at his home.
Samuel was born March 12, 1953, in Sunbury a son of the late Harry G. and Thelma Sterling.
He was a graduate of Sunbury High School. Samuel later took over the family business, the Squeeze In, and ran it until he retired.
Samuel is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Nicole and Matthew Harris of Sunbury; grandchildren Tyler, Isabella, Maverick and Aubrey, and one brother, Bill Ruch of Lewisburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Sean Sterling, and his children's mother, Debra Sterling.
Services will be private. Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury.