The Daily Item
Wide receiver Brandon Sanders is transferring to Rutgers from Bucknell.
Sanders has two years of eligibility remaining after playing three years for the Bison.
Sanders was a two-time first team all-Patriot League selection. He had 23 catches for 264 yards as a junior, and finishes his Bucknell career with 125 catches for 1,310 yards.
Sanders is tied for the Bucknell record with 14 receptions in one game. He is seventh in Bison history with 125 career receptions, and his 58 receptions in 2019 was the seventh-most for a season in Bison history.
The Rutgers football Twitter account sent out a package of Sanders’ highlights with the Bison to announce that he committed.
Sanders, a 6 foot, 205-pound junior from Downingtown, will join a Scarlet Knights team coming off a 3-6 season in the first season of coach Greg Schiano’s second stint as coach.
Schiano, a 1988 Bucknell graduate, is 71-73 overall at Rutgers.
Garcia headed to Lehigh
Southern Columbia graduate Gaige Garcia announced that he is transferring from Michigan to Lehigh, where he will wrestle and play football.
Garcia did not appear in a football game for the Wolverines. As a Tiger, he set the Pennsylvania high school records for rushing touchdowns (138) and total touchdowns (159).
He finished with 8,232 career rushing yards and 10,429 all-purpose yards as he helped Southern Columbia to a 63-1 record and three state football titles.
Garcia, a two-state individual state wrestling champion, did not wrestle for Michigan either.
He has four years of eligibility remaining in both sports for the Mountain Hawks.