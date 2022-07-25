Sandra Ann Wunder (Oberholtzer) “Sandy,” went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 23, 2022.
She was born in Philadelphia in 1938 and grew up in nearby Oreland. After high school she attended Keystone College for two years, later graduating from Upsala College in New Jersey with a bachelor of arts degree. She worked for many years as a professional proofreader for several large Philadelphia publishing companies before moving to Belleplain, N.J., to start a family with her husband, Melvin “Mel” Wunder. Three kids and many years later, she would return to Pennsylvania to live out retirement before peacefully passing away at home, surrounded by loved ones.
A private person, Sandy was known to those who loved her as a strong, intelligent woman who faced down adversity with a no-nonsense attitude. She was a devout Lutheran and had diverse interests including steam locomotives, restoring wood stoves, Civil War history, coin and token collecting, metal detecting, and antiquing.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Melvin John Wunder, and her three sons, Daniel (Robin), George (Martha), and Carl (Oksana), along with grandkids Maxim, Alex, Catherine, and Geneva.
Funeral arrangements have been made with the Radzieta Funeral Home of Cape May Court House, N.J. A public viewing and service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Radzieta Funeral Home, followed by a family-only graveside service at 2 p.m. at the Asbury Meeting House in Swainton, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandy’s memory can be made to Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lewisburg, PA.