Sandra D. Page, 60, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the comfort of her home.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Larry Page; mother, Teressa Folk of Martinsburg, W.Va.; two sisters, Carmen Folk of Martinsburg, W.Va. and Scarlett Krause of Fisher, Ind.; one brother, Randall Koons of Milton, Pa.; three daughters, Mindy Kraut of New Berlin, Pa., Michelle Badger of Elysburg, Pa., and Tammy Shively of Mifflinburg, Pa.; three sons, Paul Badger of Northumberland, Pa., Larry Page Jr. of Muncy, Pa., and Kevin Page of Milton; 17 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carson Folk; and great-grandchild, Henry Barben.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland.