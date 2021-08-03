Sandra D. Page, 60, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at her home.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Larry Page; her mother, Theresa Folk of Martinsburg, W.Va.; two sisters, Carmon Vicknair of Martinsburg, W.Va. and Scarlett Kruse of Fisher, Ind.; and one brother, Randall Koons of Milton. She is also survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Michelle Badger of Elysburg, Pa., and Mindy Krout and her spouse Jan Krout of Penns Creek, Pa.; one son and daughter-in-law, Paul Badger and his spouse Chelsea Badger of Northumberland, Pa.; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carson Folk; and her great-grandchild, Henry Barben.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date by her children who miss her tremendously.