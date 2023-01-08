Sandra I. Bohner, 73, Dalmatia, died at home peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
She was born Oct. 28, 1949, a daughter of Betty Harris-Lebo and the late Mark E. Harris.
Sandy leaves behind her loving husband of 22 years, James W. Bohner; a son, Nicholas (Barbara Stoicheff) Maurer; and a daughter, Suzette (Todd Maurer) Spotts; three brothers, Steve (Sharon) Harris, Ronald (Mary) Harris and Roger (Sue) Harris; two sisters, Patty (late-Doug) Howard and Kelly (Richard) Nace; mother/father-in-law. Norma (late-Marlin) Bohner Sr.; three brothers-in-law; grandchildren, T.J., Josh, Payton, Mattee, Maddy, Collin and Dawson; great-grandchildren, Dallas, Thomas Jr., Adrianna, Rylan, and Leighton; and multiple nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
Sandy was a longtime member of the Idela Rebecca Lodge, Dornsife, a lifetime member of the Lower Mahanoy Fire Company, Dalmatia, where she volunteered and held several positions since 1982, and was also a volunteer EMT with the Dalmatia Ambulance in the ‘80s.
She worked for the former Johnson Bailey Shoe factory, Millersburg; HighMark Blue Shield, Mechanicsburg; and retired from Walmart, Elizabethville, in 2012.
Following Sandy’s wishes, there will be no services.
