Sandra J. Anderson, 72, of Seven Valleys, Pa., died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at her home.
She was born June 12, 1949, in Danbury, Conn., a daughter of the late John L. and Norma (Barnard) Anderson.
Sandra graduated from Lewisburg Area High School in 1967 and Eastern Nazarene College in 1971. She married in January 1973. Her death ended a 48-year union.
Sandra was a lifelong learner. She graduated from the Public Health Service, Baltimore, Md. medical records administration program. Upon completion of that degree, she obtained accreditation as a Registered Health Information Administrator. She also obtained several master’s degrees in business and information technology. Throughout her career, Sandra was employed at various health related enterprises including Johns Hopkins and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
She was an extraordinary seamstress and in more recent years switched from sewing clothing to making quilts. She made and donated quilts to charity. In addition, during the pandemic, she made and donated numerous face masks.
Surviving are her sisters, Janet Anderson, of Lewisburg and Gayle Hilkert and her husband Lewis, of West Unity, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces and nephews who adored her.
The family expresses our sincere thank you to officers of the Milton State Police barracks, York County State Police barracks, Williams County, Ohio Sheriff Department and the York County Coroner’s Office. Their professional demeanor and kindness during such a stressful time is greatly appreciated.
For those who wish to make a contribution in Sandra’s memory the family suggests the domestic violence charity of your choice or the Salvation Army.
A celebration of life will be conducted at a future time.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com