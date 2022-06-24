Sandra J. Auker, 83, of Trucksville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at her home.
Sandra, better known as Mimi, was born in Plymouth on Sept. 15, 1938, the daughter of the late James and Stella (Arnott) Wylie. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Riverside where she volunteered her time at church activities, especially dinners after Sunday services. She was always making the potato pancakes at the church fundraisers. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the Bakery Department of Weis Markets, Danville.
Sandra enjoyed crocheting and doing ceramics. She loved to garden and would can and cook homemade meals from the things she grew. She was an avid collector of dolls — porcelain and holiday Barbies. She loved pizza and “snacky wackys.”
Sandra was a go-getter; she never stopped. She was strong-willed and very independent before having Alzheimer’s. She was a real spitfire and spoke her mind.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Auker; son, William Auker; grandson, Michael Auker; brothers, Bill Wylie and Sonny Wylie; and sister, Lucy Daniels.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Robert Auker; daughter, Karen Liedel and her husband Christopher; granddaughters, Whitney Cunningham, who Sandra was very close to, Melissa Clarke, Renee, Robyn and Sandra Auker; grandson, Matthew Auker; great-grandchild, Devin; her beloved dog, Daisey; brothers, John Wylie and Gary Wylie; sister-in-law, Audrey; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Kniffen O’Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Wyoming.