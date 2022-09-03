Sandra J. Heim, 80, Dornsife

Sandra J. Heim, 80, of Dornsife, passed away on Sept. 2, 2022, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. She was born in Sunbury on April 17, 1942, a daughter of the late Gladys and George E. Blair II. Sandra was a homemaker and worked at Schwalms Greenhouse.
She was a member of New Life EC Church, Herndon. Sandra liked gardening, flowers, quilting, music, bingo and she supported Turning Point Ministries.
Sandra is survived by her son, Glen (Deborah) Heim; daughter, Linda (Gary) Lesher; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Cheryl Martz, Kathy Styer. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Heim, and brother, George Blair, III.
A viewing will be held on Sept. 7, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m. at New Life EC Church, Herndon. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the New Life EC Church, Herndon. Interment will take place in the St John's Cemetery, Leck Hill.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements.