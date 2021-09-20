Sandra J. Herman, 78, of Shamokin Dam, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
She was born Oct. 14, 1942, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late William and Sylvia (Edmonds) Leonard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar N. Herman Jr.
Sandra was a graduate of the Lewisburg High School Class of 1960. Sandra was a clerk for the dining services at Bucknell University.
She enjoyed Bingo, cats, sharing coffee with her neighbors, and decorating for holidays.
She is survived by a son, Jesse (Crystal) Herman of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; four grandchildren, Rachael Herman, Gabrielle Herman, Victoria Herman and Elizabeth Thiede; a niece, Tammy Herbst, and many other nieces and nephews.
She was the youngest of six and her five siblings preceded her in death.
Friends and relatives will be received at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, for a celebration of Sandra’s life.
Following the service, all are invited to a picnic to follow in St. Mary’s Park to celebrate her life.