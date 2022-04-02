Sandra K. Reibsome, 76, Mifflinburg

Sandra K. Reibsome, 76, of Mifflinburg entered into rest on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Born on August 18, 1945 in New Berlin, she was a daughter of the late Clair and Phyllis Keister.
She attended Mifflinburg Area Schools.
Sandy retired from PennDOT.
She was active with the Mifflinburg American Legion and Mifflinburg VFW by volunteering at various community events.
Sandy enjoyed bingo and sitting on her porch.
Surviving are four children and their spouses, Craig and Denene Keister of Millmont, Melissa Wirth and companion Nye Spivey of Mifflinburg, Calvin Renard and companion Tiffany Greeney of Mifflinburg, Marcus and Ann Marie Renard of Mifflinburg; eight grandchildren, Craig Keister Jr., Jaden Keister, Nina Ann Croll, Robert Wirth Jr, Taryn Weaver, Alyssa Greeney, Michael Renard, Erica Renard; 10 great-grandchildren, two brothers, Glenn Keister of Penns Creek, Gene Keister of New Berlin, and one sister, Joanne Zimmerman of Mifflinburg.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial gathering from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Adamo funeral Home, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sandra's memory may be sent to Toys for Tots.
To share in Sandra's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.