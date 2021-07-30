Sandra Kremser-Cook, of Klinesgrove, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 30, 2021.
Sandy was born June 16, 1944, the daughter of the late Alvan and Hattie (Renn) Bassett. She graduated from the Sunbury Owls High School and attended Mansfield State College. Sandy worked at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville in both Nutrition Services and Patient Transport departments from where she retired in 2015.
Sandra was a member of the Klinesgrove United Methodist Church. She was a Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School leader. She served as president of Klinesgrove United Methodist Women and served as district vice president. Sandy was a very active member at Klinesgrove UMC, participating in apple butter boils, Easter egg making, youth group, and service to various missions. She will be remembered for coordinating the annual Mother Daughter Banquet at Klinesgrove. She enjoyed most, planning gatherings at the family pavilion for reunions, events and picnics.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Cook; as well as a brother, Bruce Bassett. She will be missed by her two children, Michelle “Missy” Grazio and son-in-law Tim; son, Kenneth Kremser and wife Abbey. She loved spending time with her six grandchildren, Olivia and Beth Grazio and Anna, Benjamin, Samuel and Hattie Kremser. Surviving her are also stepdaughter, Donna Nungesser and husband Jack; step-grandchildren, Renee and Rob Cook; and five step-great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Klinesgrove United Methodist Church, 1058 Church Road, Sunbury, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Eric Light officiating.
Burial follows in Klinesgrove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Methodist Women (UMW). Please mail a check to Eileen Hettinger, 3240 Mile Hill Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit www.farrowfh.com