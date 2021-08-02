Sandra Kremser-Cook, of Klinesgrove, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 30, 2021.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Klinesgrove United Methodist Church, 1058 Church Road, Sunbury, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Eric Light officiating.
Burial follows in Klinesgrove Cemetery.
Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor.