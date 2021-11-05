Sandra L. Deitrich, 80, of Northumberland, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the Rockwell Retirement Center in Milton, where she was a current resident.
She was born April 23, 1941, in Point Township, Northumberland, a daughter of the late Edward and Tamie (Walters) Berie. On June 4, 1961, she married John R. Deitrich who preceded her in death.
She was a 1959 graduate of Northumberland High School and a graduate of the Sunbury Art, Beauty and Science School.
Sandra was a member of the Northumberland Grange, Dornsife Fellowship Church, and was involved in a local Bible study group through Stonecroft Ministries for many years. She enjoyed crocheting and drawing, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Sandra is survived by five children, Lois S. and her husband Robert W. Aucker of Northumberland, James D. Deitrich of Northumberland, Tammy S. and her husband Tom R. Webb Jr. of Sunbury, April M. Witmer of Northumberland, Bridgette L. and her husband James R. Moll Sr. of Sunbury; 17 grandchildren, Jason, Jaclyn, Joshua, Susan, Nicole, Kayla, Cassandra, Alyssa, Tionie, Nicholas, Ryan, Hope, James Jr., Nathanial, Andrew, Matthew, and Elizabeth; and 14 great-grandchildren, Hope, Colby, Riley, Tayrn, Jonalyn, Ricky, Lucas, Jordyn, Kayden, Callie, Brynlee, Zachary, Christian, and Evelyn.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul E. Berie; sister, Vivian Petz; brother-in-law, Michael Petz; and her niece, Cynthia Petz.
Friends and family may call Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Barbara Welsh officiating.
Interment will follow in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.