Sandra L. Erdman, 73, of Herndon, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in Hebe, on May 27, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Marlin and Lena (Maurer) Paul.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Erdman, who passed away Nov. 26, 2002.
She graduated from the Mahanoy Joint High School in 1966.
Sandra was employed as a waitress right after high school, then worked at the Weis Market meat plant. She then worked in health care as a CNA for many years at the former Susquehanna Lutheran Village.
She enjoyed baking, sewing and planting flower beds.
Sandra is survived by two sons, Barry L., husband of Kathy Erdman, of Elizabethville and Randy L., husband of Shelley Erdman, of Herndon; five grandchildren, Sebastian Paul, Steven Paul, Travis Erdman, Christopher Erdman and Marissa Bixler; three great-grandchildren, Kiara Bixler and Liam and Laila Paul; a brother, Dean Paul of Dalmatia; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Larry, Dennis and John Paul; and sisters, Esther Kolva, Barbara Pardoe, and Cindy Martz.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, 1133 Ridge Road, Klingerstown, with interment in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. The Rev. Benjamin Brown will officiate the services.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future at the Reigles Bible Fellowship Church.
The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.srrfh.com.