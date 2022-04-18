Sandra L. “Sandy” Kuhns, 84, of Middleburg, entered eternal life Saturday, April 16, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 4, 1938, in Middleburg, a daughter of the late Elwood and Marguerite (Mitchell) Wenrich. She married the love of her life, Leonard D. Kuhns, on Nov. 19, 1955.
Early on in life she was a caregiver at the Selinsgrove Center and at the Rolling Hills Manor in Millmont.
She was dedicated to taking care of her family.
Sandra was a member of the Christian Union Church in Mount Pleasant Mills. She enjoyed bowling and was active on a ladies bowling team, liked making ceramics, traveling, had a collection of beanie babies, and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Leonard D. Kuhns; her children, Diana (Rusty) Miller of Loganton, Timothy (Neta) Kuhns of Middleburg, Naomi (Kevin) Stumbo of Pittsboro, NC., Sharon Kuhns of Ocala, Fla., and Thomas (Sharon) Kuhns of Mifflinburg; 17 grandchildren, Angela (Kyle) Evens of Milton, Brian (Billie Jo) Wolfgang of Beech Creek, Melissa Miller of Loganton, Rusty Jr. (Mary) Miller of Loganton, Melanie (Ronald) Brubaker of Mount Pleasant Mills, Loretta (Jeremy) Hubert of Middleburg, Brett (Kaitlyn) Kuhns of Richfield, Wayde Kerstetter of Middleburg, Skylar Kerstetter of Middleburg, Maria (Gilberto) Stumbo of Apex, NC, Sarah Scott of Pittsboro, NC, Brian II (Wendy) Bush of Ocala, Fla., Carl Bush of Eustis, Fla., Jacob Harrison of Ocala, Fla., Angel (Joseph) Clark of New Berlin, Ethan Kuhns of Mifflinburg, and Gabriel Drumheller of Sunbury; 23 great-grandchildren, Derek Confer, Dana Hering, Isaiah Evens, Brayden Wolfgang, Isaiah Miller, Dakota Jodun, Mason Jodun, Averie Kuhns, Eloise Kuhns, Roman Kuhns, Larissa (Dominyk) Shatto, Chandler Shatto, Brantley Brubaker, Eliana Hartley, Ian Hartley, Adrienne Hubert, Jaxon Hubert, Erik Alvarez, Lucas Salazar, Henry Leal, Alex Clark, Taylor Clark, Solita Clark, Joseph Galiley; two great-great-grandchildren, Leo and Jasiah; three sisters, Louise (Michael) Pretz of Richfield, Donna (Lee) Bolger of Tolland, Conn., and Carol (Byron) Hassinger of Mifflinburg; and a brother, Barry (Kathy) Wenrich of Jonestown.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathie Drumheller; a grandson, Joshua Bush; and her siblings, Elwood “Ted” Wenrich of Beaver Springs, Phyllis “Bubbles” Garman of Middleburg, Margaret “Peg” Snook of Selinsgrove, Ronald “Butch” Wenrich of Middleburg, Linda Shaffer of Philadelphia and Delores “Dee” Yerger of Middleburg.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 21, at the Christian Union Church, 5230 Route 104, Mount Pleasant Mills, with the Rev. Daryl Kuhns, Rev. Barry Arnold and Rev. Johnathan Arnold will officiate.
Burial will follow in Daniels/St. Thomas Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Gideons of Snyder County, P.O. Box 382, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc. 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.