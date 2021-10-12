Sandra L. Lenhard, 77, of Shamokin Dam, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born July 31, 1944, in Hornell, New York, a daughter of the late A. Kenneth and Virginia (Keppen) Hinkley. On June 25, 1966, she married James E. Lenhard who preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 1992. She is also preceded in death by a son, Anthony Lenhard on Nov. 28, 1985.
Sandra was a graduate of Albion High School in New York.
She was a member of the Shamokin Dam United Methodist Church where she contributed to many church functions.
Sandra loved crocheting and baking, especially her out-of-this-world sticky buns. She enjoyed traveling to New York to visit her family. Sandra enjoyed sitting on her porch crocheting, going for walks, making crafts, and loved lighthouses. The joy in Sandra’s life was her grand and great-grandchildren whom she adored.
She is survived by a daughter, Theresa Lenhard; a son, Tom (Yvonne) Lenhard; daughter, Donna Lenhard and her companion Todd Cragle; and daughter, Cathy Lenhard; three grandchildren, Danielle Dressler, Bradley Delawder, and Andrew Lenhard; six great-grandchildren, Blake Dressler, Gabe Stahl, Severin Ramor, Chase, Bri, and Natalie; three brothers, Randy, Chester, and Donny Hinkly, all of Albion, N.Y.; one sister, Melinda Scott of Brockport, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sandra was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronny, Roger, and Rodney Hinkley.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral service at 2 with Pastor Earl Burkholder officiating.
Burial will be held Oct. 30 in Mount Albion Cemetery, Albion, N.Y.