Sandra L. Ray, 82, Selinsgrove

January 8, 1939-Nov 24, 2021
It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Sandra Lea Ray of 1A Harvey Hill Road, Smiths, Bermuda. On Nov. 24, 2021, Sandra (82) unexpectedly, passed away, while visiting family in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, leaving all that knew her in total shock.
Sandra was the beloved and devoted wife to the late Arthur Edward Ray of Bermuda and the loving mother to: John Arthur Ray (Marie Trott), Lisa Lea Ray (Dr. Stephen Witchell) and Mark Steven Ray (Tonica), all of Bermuda.
Sandra was the daughter of the late J. Martin Shirk and the late Anna Shirk of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
Surviving Sandra are siblings: John. M. Shirk (Jean) and Carolann Bilger (Kenneth), both of Selinsgrove.
Special nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania: Cassandra Welch, Debra Moss, John 'Jay' Shirk (Jill).
Sandra will also be sorely missed by countless, nieces, nephews and great friends both in Bermuda and around the world.