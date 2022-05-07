Sandra L. Robinson 77, formerly of Milton passed away on May 5, 2022, at her home in New Columbia.
Born in Milton on May 19, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Merrill F. and Ella M. (Dieffenderfer) Aikey. She was married on Aug. 31, 1968, to the late Donald E. Robinson, Jr.
Sandra was a 1962 graduate of Milton High School, and she was a homemaker and seamstress. Known affectionately as “Aunt Sandee” by many people, she was a devoted and active member of Revival Tabernacle. She was head greeter for over 25 years, where the children called her “Sandee Candy” because of the candy she kept at her desk. She liked to crochet, do jigsaw puzzles and watch murder mysteries. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Nadine Robinson and husband, Mark Hyczko of Highland Park, N.J., and Darlene Laubach and husband, Lance of New Columbia; two brothers, Merrill “Sonny” Aikey of Milton, and Robert Aikey and wife, Cindy of South Carolina; two sisters, Rose Aikey and husband, Harold of White Deer and Betty Thomas and husband, Willie of Cogan Station; three grandchildren, Christian Laubach, Samuel Laubach, and Anna Hyczko; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives will be received from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 21, at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown, where a Celebration of Life will be held at noon with the Rev. James R. Bond officiating. Committal services will be held privately.
If desired, donations in Sandee’s memory can be made to the Revival Tabernacle Food Pantry.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.