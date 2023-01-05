Sandra L. Shaffer, 68, of Queen Street, Northumberland, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Sandy was born April 14, 1954, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Woodrow E. and Catherine (Brosious) Klinger. On June 23, 1974, she married Blaine A. Shaffer who survives.
Sandy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Northumberland.
The greatest joy in Sandy's life was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her husband of 48 years, she is survived by son, Brian A. Shaffer of Shamokin and his sons, Ethan and Steven; son, Seth K. Shaffer of Sunbury, granddaughter, Paige and her children, Paetyn and Prestyn; her brother, Woodrow Klinger of Arlington, Va.; sister, Dorothea Rauch of Northumberland; brother-in-law, Ken Drake of Cortland, NY, and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Sandy was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristina L. Shaffer; and her sister, Kay Drake.
Friends and family may visit from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where a memorial service will follow at noon with Rev. Andrew Weaver officiating.
Contributions in Sandy's memory may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., Northumberland, PA 17857.